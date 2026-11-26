أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇺🇸A small plane attempting to land at Bowman Field crashed on a street in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, officials said.
The pilot is in serious condition and the passenger is in critical condition, a dog aboard was reported safe.
The NTSB will investigate. Emerson Avenue between Lowell and Byron avenues is closed to traffic. https://t.co/5dOdO9fHJI— NewsForce (@Newsforce) November 25, 2026
🇺🇸A small plane attempting to land at Bowman Field crashed on a street in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, officials said.
The pilot is in serious condition and the passenger is in critical condition, a dog aboard was reported safe.
The NTSB will investigate. Emerson Avenue between Lowell and Byron avenues is closed to traffic. https://t.co/5dOdO9fHJI