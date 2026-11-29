🐢 Amsterdam airport just saved 26 critically endangered turtles A smuggler tried to fly rare Vallarta mud turtles from Mexico to Hong Kong. He taped the animals so they couldn’t move and hid them in his luggage — among toys and even inside a sock. Dutch authorities arrested him. Only about 300 of these turtles remain in the wild. On the black market a single one can sell for up to $30,000. All 26 survived and were handed over to a specialized animal rescue center.