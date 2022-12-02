مشهدُ يستفز سيرين عبد النور: "المرأة تاج راسكن"! (فيديو)

This is the Taliban brutally lashing a woman in Takhar province for going to the shop without a male guardian.
The women of Afghanistan are experiencing hell on earth under Taliban regime. We mustn’t turn a blind eye.
pic.twitter.com/gl0MQeBWXg
— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 1, 2022
