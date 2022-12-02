Advertisement

المرأة

مشهدُ يستفز سيرين عبد النور: "المرأة تاج راسكن"! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-12-2022 | 11:00
تفاعلت الفنانة سيرين عبد النور مع مقطع فيديو يظهر فيه عناصر من حركة طالبان في افغانستان وهم يضربون بعض النساء.

وبحسب ما جاء في التغريدة التي نشرتها شابنام نسيمي، مستشارة السياسات الخاص لوزير إعادة التوطين الأفغاني ووزير اللاجئين، عبر صفحتها الخاصة على تويتر وتضمنت الفيديو بأن سبب ضرب عناصر طالبان للمرأة في الفيديو هو خروجها للتسوق من دون مرافقة رجل.
واعادت سيرين نشر التغريدة على صفحتها الخاصة وكتبت:"عم تنضرب لان راحت على السوق من دون مرافقة رجل معها !!! قوانين معفنة متل اصحابها وامراض نفسية ذكورية !!!!  ويتكسرو ايديك، المرأة في افغانستان تاج راسكن".
 
