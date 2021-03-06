تكنولوجيا وعلوم

اكتشاف كوكب بخصائص تشبه الأرض (صورة)

06-03-2021 | 18:00
كشفت دراسة حديثة، عن كوكب جديد يبعد عن الأرض بنحو 26 سنة ضوئیة، ويحمل خصائص تشبه إلى حد بعيد كوكبنا.

ونقل موقع "سبيس" دراسة ذكرت أن ھذا الكوكب الخارجي الذي أطلق علیه اسم "غلیس 486 ب" له غلاف جوي مثل كوكب الأرض.

ويعد كوكب "غلیس 486 ب" ثالث أقرب كوكب خارجي عابر بین الكواكب الخارجیة التي يعرفھا العلماء، كما أنه أكبر بنحو 1.3 مرة من كوكب الأرض، وأثقل منه بمقدار 2.8 مرة.
 
 
ويتمیز الكوكب المكتشف حديثاً بأنه شديد السطوع وقريب جدا من النجم الذي يتبعه حيث يتم دورة حول نجمه مرة كل يوم ونصف تقريبا من أيام الأرض، الأمر الذي يجعله شديد الحرارة بحیث يصل معدل الحرارة به إلى 430 درجة مئوية على الأقل.
 
ويرجح العلماء أن يكون لبقیة الكواكب البعیدة عن ھذا النجم وتحمل نفس خصائص الكوكب المكتشف، غلافا جويا وصالحة للحیاة، في ظل انخفاض نسبة احتمالات وجود حیاة على كوكب "غلیس 486 ب" بسبب درجة الحرارة داخله.
المصدر: سبوتنيك
