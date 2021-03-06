اكتشاف كوكب بخصائص تشبه الأرض (صورة)

ScienceMagazine: Researchers have discovered Gliese 486 b, the third-closest transiting exoplanet known—and the closest that transits a red dwarf star with measured mass. They say this makes it an ideal candidate to search for an atmosphere and study its… pic.twitter.com/IYR0atGy88
— VirginSlayerIncelius (@VIncelius) March 5, 2021
ScienceMagazine: Researchers have discovered Gliese 486 b, the third-closest transiting exoplanet known—and the closest that transits a red dwarf star with measured mass. They say this makes it an ideal candidate to search for an atmosphere and study its… pic.twitter.com/IYR0atGy88