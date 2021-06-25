"فيراري" تزيح الستار عن "296 جي تي بي"! (فيديو وصور)

We’re glad to introduce the definition of Fun to Drive: the brand new #Ferrari296GTB.
This revolutionary mid-rear-engined berlinetta features for the first time in our history a V6 hybrid architecture capable of delivering up to 830 cv.
Get ready to feel pure emotions.#Ferrari pic.twitter.com/lPZ43XKrif
— Ferrari (@Ferrari) June 24, 2021
We’re glad to introduce the definition of Fun to Drive: the brand new #Ferrari296GTB.
#فيراري تطلق ولأول مرّة في التاريخ سيارة بمحرّك ستة أسطوانات هجين توربو 296 GTB
قوّة محرّكها تصل الى 818 حصان و740 نيوتن متر من عزم دوران وتسارع من 0 الى 100 في 2.9 ثواني🔥
السؤال هنا، هل ستتجه فيراري الى سيارات بمحرّكات أصغر في المستقبل؟ 🤔#striveme #ferrari296gtb #ferrari pic.twitter.com/XeZNJL2lZy
— Strive Middle East (@StriveME) June 24, 2021
#فيراري تطلق ولأول مرّة في التاريخ سيارة بمحرّك ستة أسطوانات هجين توربو 296 GTB
قوّة محرّكها تصل الى 818 حصان و740 نيوتن متر من عزم دوران وتسارع من 0 الى 100 في 2.9 ثواني🔥
السؤال هنا، هل ستتجه فيراري الى سيارات بمحرّكات أصغر في المستقبل؟ 🤔#striveme #ferrari296gtb #ferrari pic.twitter.com/XeZNJL2lZy