"فيراري" تزيح الستار عن "296 جي تي بي"! (فيديو وصور)

Lebanon 24
25-06-2021 | 11:00
Doc-P-836656-637602227036281334.jpg
Doc-P-836656-637602227036281334.jpg photos 0
أزاحت فيراري الستار عن سيارتها الهجينة الثالثة الجديدة "296 جي تي بي" والتي تعمل بالكهرباء.

وأطلقت فيراري، ولأول مرّة في التاريخ، سيارة بمحرّك ستة أسطوانات هجين توربو "296 جي تي بي".

ويمكن للمحرك السداسي الاسطوانات، إلى جانب محرك كهربائي بقوة 122 كيلووات، إنتاج قوة هائلة تبلغ 830 حصانا.

يبلغ سعر السيارة ذات المقعدين 269 ألف يورو (321 ألف دولار) ، وتصل إلى 302 ألف يورو مقابل نسخة "أسيتو فيورانو" عالية الأداء. وستتخطى سرعتها القصوى 330 كيلومتر في الساعة.

وتعد الشركة الإيطالية المعروفة عالميا بشعارها الحصان الواثب وسيارات السباق الحمراء بأول موديل كهربائي بالكامل لها في 2025.

وستكون "296 جي تي بي" مزودة بمحرك تربو سداسي الأسطوانات في منتصف الجزء الخلفي، لتكون أول سيارة للطرق العادية بمثل هذا المحرك تحمل علامة فيراري، غير أن هذه المحركات لها جذور تعود إلى الخمسينيات من القرن الماضي في سيارات سباقات فيراري.
 
 
المصدر: سبوتنيك
