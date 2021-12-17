تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المشاهد الأولى في التاريخ من داخل الغلاف الجوي للشمس تظهر فيها مجرتنا (فيديو)

17-12-2021 | 16:00
Doc-P-898018-637753578165775380.jpg
Doc-P-898018-637753578165775380.jpg photos 0
دخل مسبار "باركر" التابع لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية "ناسا" قبل أيام الغلاف الجوي للشمس الأمر الذي اعتبره علماء الفلك بالحدث التاريخي الذي يسجل في نهاية العام الحالي 2021، حيث أكد الخبراء أن المسبار لامس الشمس لأول مرة في التاريخ.
وشق المسبار الصغير طريقه عبر الغلاف الجوي للشمس وسجل بيانات مهمة جدا من محيط الشمس، النجم الذي يشكل مركز مجموعتنا الشمسية، بيانات ومشاهد هي الأولى في تاريخ البشرية على الإطلاق.
وسجل المسبار الصغير الكثير من الصور الفريدة أثناء رحلته المذهلة والفريدة، التي جمعها علماء "ناسا" وشكلوا من خلالها أول مشهد فيديو على الإطلاق من داخل الغلاف الجوي للشمس.
www.youtu.be/IQXNqhQzBLM
ويمكن مشاهدة تيارات من جسيمات الطاقة الخارجة من الشمس تعبر من أمام عدسة المركبة، بينما تظهر مجرة درب التبانية في خلفية المشهد الفريد والرائع.

والتقط المسبار هذه المشاهد الفريدة والأولى من نوعها في التاريخ خلال عبوره بسرعة تزيد عن 142 كيلومترا في الثانية الواحدة، كما تحقق المسبار من ظاهرة تعرف باسم "عمليات التبديل إلى الطاقة الشمسية." وهي عبارة عن خلل يأخذ شكل الحرف Z في المجال المغناطيسي للرياح الشمسية، ولا يعرف حاليا مكان أو كيفية تشكلها.
المصدر: سبوتنيك
