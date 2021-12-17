المشاهد الأولى في التاريخ من داخل الغلاف الجوي للشمس تظهر فيها مجرتنا (فيديو)

BREAKING: For the first time in history, a spacecraft has touched the Sun. 🛰☀️❗ @NASA’s #ParkerSolarProbe has now flown through the Sun’s upper atmosphere – the corona – and sampled particles and magnetic fields there. https://t.co/ienOCmjPyS@NASASun #SolarTour pic.twitter.com/4eGobp2wgM