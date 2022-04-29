Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

ناسا تلتقط صورة لحطام على المريخ "يبدو من عالم آخر"

Lebanon 24
29-04-2022 | 23:00
التقطت طائرة مروحية تابعة لوكالة ناسا صورة فريدة لحطام معدات ساعدت في هبوط مسبار "بيرسيفيرانس" الذي أرسلته الوكالة لكوكب المريخ قبل نحو عام.
وأظهرت الصورة، بالغة الدقة، الحطام الذي بدى وكأنه يعود لصحن طائر، لكنه في الحقيقة كان عبارة عن مظلة وغطاء مخروطي الشكل ساعد المسبار على الهبوط.
وعن هذه صورة الحطام، قال المهندس إيان كلارك الذي أشرف على تطوير نظام هبوط مسبار بيرسيفيرانس على المريخ: " إنه يبدو من عالم آخر.. أليس كذلك؟"، حسبما نقلت عنه صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز".
ويمكن أن تساعد دراسة المعدات التي ساهمت في الهبوط الآمن للمسبار على كوكب المريخ في الاستعداد للمهام المستقبلية إلى الكوكب الأحمر، وفقا لوكالة ناسا.
وخلال رحلتها لكوكب المريخ، تتعرض المركبات الفضائية لدرجات حرارة وقوى جاذبية شديدة، تجعلها تخترق الغلاف الجوي بسرعة تصل لـ20 ألف كيلومتر في الساعة.
وتساعد المعدات التي ظهرت في الصورة في تقليل تأثير ذلك على المركبات الفضائية حيث تنفصل عنها قبل الهبوط وتتعرض لضرر بالغ.
وعادة ما يتم التقاط صور للمعدات التالفة من مسافة بعيدة بواسطة كاميرات موجودة في المسبار.
وتوفر الصور الجوية التي نشرتها ناسا مؤخرا وتم التقاطها لأول مرة من ارتفاع ثمانية أمتار، المزيد من التفاصيل.
 
المصدر: الحرة
