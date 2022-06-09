سفينة روبوتية تجري أولى رحلاتها البحرية بنجاح (صورة)

China's 1st fully homegrown 100-tonne-level unmanned surface vehicle successfully completed its 1st autonomous sea trial Tue in Zhoushan, E China's Zhejiang. With a max speed of over 20 knots, it can operate normally in sea state 5 and achieve safe navigation in sea state 6. pic.twitter.com/iXzsiSm4C6
— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 9, 2022
