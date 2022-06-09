Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

سفينة روبوتية تجري أولى رحلاتها البحرية بنجاح (صورة)

Lebanon 24
09-06-2022 | 16:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-960664-637903956931310863.jpg
Doc-P-960664-637903956931310863.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
تمكنت سفينة روبوتية صينية من استكمال أولى رحلاتها البحرية بنجاح بعدما تم تصميمها لتكون قادرة على الإبحار دون وجود عناصر بشرية.
ذكرت ذلك صحيفة "الشعب" الصينية، اليوم الخميس، مشيرة إلى أن السفينة استكملت أولى رحلاتها، الثلاثاء الماضي.
Advertisement
 
 
وأجرت السفينة رحلتها البحرية وهي تبحر بسرعة تصل إلى 20 عقدة وجرى التأكد من قدرتها على الإبحار وفقًا لإجراءات السلامة البحرية.
 
ونشرت الصحيفة صورة للسفينة الروبوتية التي يمكنها العمل على مسارات بحرية بصورة مستقلة ويصل وزنها إلى 100 طن.
 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
14:00 | 2022-06-09
12:10 | 2022-06-09
11:00 | 2022-06-09
08:00 | 2022-06-09
05:00 | 2022-06-09
02:57 | 2022-06-09
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website