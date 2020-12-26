عن 88 عاماً.. رحيل أسطورة كرة السلة كيه سي جونز

I just received a call letting me know my x-roommate/teammate & most of all friend the great KC Jones passed this morning. Prayers to his family. We have been friends for almost 60yrs, this our last photo together. Friends for life #2020Usuck! #RIP ⁦@NBA⁩ ⁦@celtics⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ia6yZB5l2x