رياضة

عن 88 عاماً.. رحيل أسطورة كرة السلة كيه سي جونز

Lebanon 24
26-12-2020 | 23:00
توفي أسطورة كرة السلة الأميركي، كيه سي جونز، الفائز بلقب دوري المحترفين 8 مرات لاعباً و4 مرات مدرباً، عن عمر 88 عاماً.

وبحسب ما نقلت شبكة "روسيا اليوم" عن وكالة "رويترز"، فإنّه في تاريخ دوري المحترفين لم يحقق ألقاباً أكثر من جونز في فترة اللعب سوى زميليه في "بوسطن سيلتيكس"، بيل راسل وسام جونز.

ويبقى جونز واحداً من 7 لاعبين فقط حققوا "التاج الثلاثي" بالفوز بدوري الجامعات ودوري المحترفين الأميركي وذهبية الأولمبياد وانضم لقاعة مشاهير كرة السلة عام 1989.

وكتب راسل عبر "تويتر": "تلقيت اتصالاً أبلغني بأن زميلي وصديقي والأسطورة كيه.سي جونز توفي صباح اليوم" ونشر صورة لهما.

وأضاف: "جمعتنا صداقة خلال نحو 60 عاماً وهذه آخر صورة جمعتنا. أصدقاء للأبد".
 
 
وحقق جونز 11 من إجمالي 12 لقباً في مسيرته بدوري المحترفين مع "بوسطن سيلتيكس".
 
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
