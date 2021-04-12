رياضة

"Blonde Bomber" تنشر لقطات لإصابتها المروعة خلال نزال بطولة العالم (فيديو وصور)

Lebanon 24
12-04-2021 | 12:00
Doc-P-812011-637538100526323615.jpg
Doc-P-812011-637538100526323615.jpg photos 0
نشرت الأسترالية إيباني بريغديس فيديو تظهر فيه الإصابة التي تعرضت لها خلال النزال أمام البريطانية شانون كورتيناي، على لقب بطولة العالم للملاكمة حسب رابطة الملاكمة العالمية WBA.

ونشرت بريغديس الملقبة بـ"Blonde Bomber" أي "المفجرة الشقراء"، عبر حسابها في "تويتر" فيديو يظهر عينها اليمنى وهي منتفخة بشكل كبير نتيجة الضربات المحكمة التي تلقتها من منافستها.

No modelling for a few days 🤣😜


What a war blood guts and heart. pic.twitter.com/jzPIY3GIrQ

وخسرت بريغديس السبت نزال بطولة العالم للملاكمة بالوزن الخفيف حسب رابطة الملاكمة العالمية WBA بإجماع الحكام، لمصلحة منافستها كورتيناي التي توجت بالحزام العالمي.

 

Beyond the bantz & fight build up I always have huge respect for any1 I share the ring wit it’s the hardest sport in the world& what we put ourselves thru to be great only one fighter to another can really understand. Great fight loved every minute of it.. thanks Shannyyyy 😜😘🥊 pic.twitter.com/Pa2v7slmTF



وهذه الهزيمة الأولى لبريدغيس خلال مسيرتها الاحترافية بعد 5 انتصارات، فيما حققت كوتيناي انتصارها السابع مقابل هزيمة واحدة.


وكانت الملاكمة الأسترالية قد أثارت جدلا واسعا خلال عملية الوزن التي تسبق النزال، حيث ظهرت بثياب داخلية وليس باللباس الرياضي المعتاد.

المصدر: روسيا اليوم
