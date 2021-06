سائقة عربية تدخل تاريخ عالم سيارات "الفورمولا 4"

#ItalianF4byAbarth Race 1 Podium

Leonardo Fornaroli (@IronLynx_) won race 1 🏆

P2 🥈 to Oliver Bearman (@VARmotorsport) P3 🥉 to @HamdaalqubaisiO (@PREMA_Team) who is now the first female driver to reach the podium in the Italian F4 series 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9wZ4nL6Mqo