حالة نادرة.. ابن الـ3 سنوات يخضع لعملية تقصير لسان لإنقاذ حياته (صورة)

3-yr-old boy who was born with a #tongue that is FOUR TIMES too big for his mouth had to have surgery to remove 2 inches of the organ after it stopped him breathing - and doctors still don't know how to slow its growth,suffers from rare disease called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome pic.twitter.com/MYW25NySf6
— Hans Solo (@thandojo) February 11, 2021
3-yr-old boy who was born with a #tongue that is FOUR TIMES too big for his mouth had to have surgery to remove 2 inches of the organ after it stopped him breathing - and doctors still don't know how to slow its growth,suffers from rare disease called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome pic.twitter.com/MYW25NySf6