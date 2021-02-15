صحة

حالة نادرة.. ابن الـ3 سنوات يخضع لعملية تقصير لسان لإنقاذ حياته (صورة)

Lebanon 24
15-02-2021 | 12:00
ولد طفل أميركي بلسان أكبر بـ4 مرات من الطبيعي قبل ثلاث سنوات، ويخضع الآن لعمليات جراحية خطرة حيث يكافح الأطباء لوقف نمو لسانه المتواصل.

ويعاني أوين توماس من ولاية بنسلفانيا من مرض نادر للغاية يسمى متلازمة "بيكويث فيدمان"، وهي حالة تسبب فرط النمو في مناطق مختلفة من الجسم، وتؤثر على طفل واحد فقط من بين كل 15 ألف طفل.

 
وتلقت والدته تيريزا توماس تشخيص طفلها عام 2018 بعد أسبوعين فقط من ولادته. وعرضت هذه الحالة حياة ابنها لخطر كبير، فجعلته غير قادر على التنفس، قبل أن يخضع لعملية إزالة بوصتين من اللسان (حوالي 5 سنتيمترات).

وقال الأطباء في البداية إن لسان أوين كان "متورما قليلا"، لكن الاختبارات الإضافية كشفت أنه كان يسد مجراه التنفسي، مما يدل على أنه أكبر بأربع مرات من الحجم الطبيعي المناسب لفمه.

وفي الليل، كان الطفل يتوقف عن التنفس أثناء نومه ويختنق بشدة لدرجة أنه يتقيأ، حسب ما أفادت والدته.

والآن، يحاول الأطباء بشدة إيجاد طريقة لإبطاء نمو لسان الطفل الذي يواجه إجراءات طبية لإصلاح مشاكل الفك التي تسببها حالته.

ورغم أن أوين لم يعد معرضا لخطر مباشر بسبب لسانه، إلا أن فريق أطبائه لم يجد بعد علاجا دائما لهذه الحالة.
المصدر: الشرق الأوسط
