ماذا يحدث لجسمك بعد تلقي لقاح كورونا؟ "الصحة العالمية" تجيب

How do #VaccinesWork❓
1⃣ Vaccines contain weakened non-dangerous parts of an antigen
2⃣ It's enough that our body can learn to build the specific antibody
3⃣ This will prompt our immune system to respond & defeat the real antigen in the future
👀 Watch for more 👇 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xDeMrJ59Ms
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 25, 2021
