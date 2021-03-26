صحة

ماذا يحدث لجسمك بعد تلقي لقاح كورونا؟ "الصحة العالمية" تجيب

26-03-2021 | 21:00
نشرت منظمة الصحة العالمية WHO، شرحًا مبسطًا لكيفية حماية اللقاحات لجسم الإنسان من الإصابة بالأمراض وتوضيح لمعنى ودور مسببات الأمراض والأجسام المضادة والعلاقة بينهما، من خلال مقاطع فيديوغرافيك نشرتها المنظمة الأممية عبر حساباتها الرسمية على منصات التواصل، ضمن جهودها لمكافحة جائحة كورونا، وتشجيع الشعوب على أهمية تلقي اللقاحات المضادة للفيروس.


وتشرح مقاطع الفيديوغرافيك أن جسم الإنسان يحتوي على آلاف الأجسام المضادة المختلفة، وأنه يتم تدريب كل جسم مضاد (أو خط الدفاع الأمامي) على التعرف على مستضد معين ومحاربة مسببات الأمراض. ولكن عندما يهاجم عامل مُسبب لمرض جديد جسم الإنسان، فإنه يستخدم مستضدًا جديدًا ربما لا تستطيع الأجسام المضادة التعرف عليه.

وبالتالي فإنه في حالة وجود فيروس جديد، مثل فيروس كورونا المُستجد، لا يكون الجسم مستعدًا للحماية عند الإصابة به. ولهذا فإن جسم الإنسان يحتاج لصنع أجسام مضادة فعالة ضد مسبب المرض الجديد، للحماية منه بطريقة ما. ومن هنا يأتي دور اللقاح.

لكن قبل أن يتم التطرق لكيفية عمل اللقاح، بحسب ما نشرته منظمة الصحة العالمية، فإن هناك 3 مصطلحات رئيسية ينبغي معرفة معانيها، هي العوامل المسببة للمرض والمستضد والأجسام المضادة.

إن مسببات الأمراض هي الجراثيم التي تسبب المرض، وهي ربما تكون بكتيريا أو طفيليات أو فيروسات أو فطريات.

أما المستضد فهو جزء من العامل الممرض، والذي يتسبب في إنتاج جسم الإنسان للأجسام المضادة، والتي تشبه "خطوط الدفاع الأمامية" عن جهاز المناعة والتي تحارب العوامل المسببة للمرض.

كيف يعمل اللقاح؟
إن اللقاح هو جزء صغير ضعيف غير خطير من العامل المُسبب للمرض، والذي يكون المستضد جزءًا منه. لا يتسبب التطعيم باللقاح في الإصابة بالمرض لكنه يقتصر دوره على تحفيز استجابة مناعية في الجسم، إذ يقوم التطعيم بمهمة تعليم الجهاز المناعي للجسم كيفية بناء النوع المناسب من الأجسام المضادة لحمايته في المستقبل من العوامل المسببة للمرض.

وهكذا فإنه عندما يواجه جسم الإنسان العامل المُمرض الحقيقي لاحقًا، فإنه يتمكن بالفعل من التعرف عليه أو اكتشافه ومكافحته والقضاء عليه قبل أن يصيب الجسم بالعدوى والمرض.
 

اللقاح ومناعة القطيع
أما عن مصطلح "مناعة القطيع" فأظهر فيديوغرافيك نشرته المنظمة الأممية أن بعض الفئات من الأشخاص لا يمكنهم تلقي اللقاح لأسباب عديدة، إلا أنه ما زال في الإمكان توفير الحماية لهم، في حال تم تطعيم المحيطين بهم. وهذا ما يسمى بـ"مناعة القطيع".

وأظهر إحصاء لـ"رويترز" أن ما يزيد على 125.03 مليون نسمة أُصيبوا بفيروس كورونا المستجد على مستوى العالم، في حين وصل إجمالي عدد الوفيات الناتجة عن الفيروس إلى مليونين و873,944.

وتم تسجيل إصابات بالفيروس في أكثر من 210 دول ومناطق منذ اكتشاف أولى حالات الإصابة في الصين في كانون الأول 2019.
المصدر: العربية
