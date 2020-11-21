ضرب رجل أسود حتى الموت بمتجر يفجر أعمال عنف في البرازيل (فيديو)

Hello there @GroupeCarrefour this just happened in Brazil tonight: a black costumer was killed by two security guards. Is this your way to treat costumers??? #CarrefourAssassino pic.twitter.com/vwK9SxnZS5
— Emerson Damasceno (@EmersonAnomia) November 20, 2020
#Brazil: After the murder of a black man by #Carrefour security agents, protesters set fire and vandalize a Carrefour store in #SãoPaulo.#CarrefourMurderer #CarrefourAssassino #DiadaConscienciaNegra #BlackLivesMatter
Video: @agdemocratize pic.twitter.com/C0OMsnoYmf
— sidereal pilgrim (@PersonalEscrito) November 20, 2020
