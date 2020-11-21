عربي-دولي

ضرب رجل أسود حتى الموت بمتجر يفجر أعمال عنف في البرازيل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-11-2020 | 10:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-767997-637415441403341495.jpg
Doc-P-767997-637415441403341495.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
هاجم أكثر من ِألف متظاهر سوبر ماركت "كارفور" في مدينة بورتو أليغري جنوبي البرازيل الجمعة بعد أن ضرب حراس أمن رجلا أسود حتى الموت في المتجر.

 ونقلت قناة "غلوبو نيوز" عن الشرطة العسكرية المحلية، أن جريمة القتل التي أثارت شرارة احتجاجات في أنحاء البرازيل، وقعت في ساعة متأخرة من مساء الخميس عندما اتصلت موظفة في المتجر بالأمن بعد أن هدد الرجل بمهاجمتها.

وأفاد موقع "جي 1" في وقت لاحق أن تحليلا مبدئيا أجراه معهد الطب الشرعي بالولاية أشار إلى أن سبب الوفاة قد يكون الاختناق.

وعبر فرع شركة "كارفور" الفرنسية في البرازيل عن أسفه الشديد لما وصفه بهذا الموت الوحشي وقال إنه سينهي العقد مع شركة الأمن وسيقيل الموظف المسؤول عن المتجر وقت وقوع الحادث ويغلق المتجر كعلامة على الاحترام.

وفي بورتو أليغري، وزع المتظاهرون بعد ظهر الجمعة ملصقات عليها شعار "كارفور" ملطخا بالدماء ودعوا إلى مقاطعة السلسلة. ورفعوا لافتة باللغة البرتغالية كتب عليها "حياة السود مهمة" ولافتات تطالب بالقصاص للضحية.

وتحول الاحتجاج إلى أعمال عنف مساء الجمعة عندما حطم المتظاهرون النوافذ وعربات التوصيل في منطقة وقوف السيارات في "كارفور". وفي ساو باولو حطم عشرات المتظاهرين واجهات متجر "كارفور" بالحجارة وخلعوا الأبواب الأمامية واقتحموا المبنى قبل تفريقهم.

وفي ريو دي جانيرو، تجمع ما يقرب من 200 متظاهر وهم يرددون هتافات أمام موقع آخر لمتجر "كارفور".
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
13:45 | 2020-11-21
12:30 | 2020-11-21
12:00 | 2020-11-21
11:45 | 2020-11-21
11:30 | 2020-11-21
11:15 | 2020-11-21
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our applications
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our applications
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our applications
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website