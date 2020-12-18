عربي-دولي

طهران تردّ على مدير الوكالة الذرية: لا حاجة لوثيقة منفصلة لإحياء الاتفاق النووي!

Lebanon 24
18-12-2020 | 10:30
ردّت طهران، اليوم الجمعة، على كلام المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، الأرجنتيني رافائيل غروسي، الذي اعتبر أنّ إحياء الصفقة النووية مع إيران في عهد الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب جو بايدن سيحتاج إلى إبرام اتفاق جديد.
 
وأكّدت إيران على لسان سفيرها ومندوبها الدائم لدى المنظمات الدولية في فيينا، كاظم غريب آبادي، أنّه "لن يكون هنالك أيّ تفاوض جديد حول الاتفاق النووي وفي حال إحيائه لن يكون بحاجة إلى وثيقة منفصلة".

ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية "إرنا" عن غريب آبادي قوله في سلسلة تغريدات له عبر حسابه على "تويتر" فجر الجمعة: "إنّه مثلما قلت سابقاً فإنّ الدور الوحيد للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية هو المراقبة والتحقق من الإجراءات النووية ذات الصلة وتقديم التقارير الجديدة الواقعية في هذا الصدد".

وأضاف: "إن تقديم أي تقييم حول كيفية تنفيذ هذه الالتزامات (على سبيل المثال، الإشارة إلى مصطلحات مثل الخرق)، يعدّ بالتأكيد خارج نطاق المهمة الموكلة للوكالة ولا بدّ من تجنب ذلك".

وتابع: "إن الوكالة أدّت دورها حين إجراء المفاوضات والتزامات الأعضاء ومسؤوليات الوكالة مكتوبة بصورة دقيقة وحظيت بالتوافق وكلّ طرف يعرف ما ينبغي أن يفعله لتنفيذ الاتفاق".

وأكد السفير الإيراني أن "لا مفاوضات جديدة حول الاتفاق النووي"، مشيراً إلى أنّه "في حال إحياء الاتفاق النووي لا ضرورة لوثيقة أو اتفاق أو تفاهم جديد دول دور الوكالة. لا حاجة لأن نقوم بالمزيد من تعقيد الأوضاع".   
 
المصدر: وكالات
