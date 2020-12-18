طهران تردّ على مدير الوكالة الذرية: لا حاجة لوثيقة منفصلة لإحياء الاتفاق النووي!

1. As I said before, @iaeaorg sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular factual updates in this regard. Presenting any assessment on how the commitments are implemented (e.g referring to breach) 1/3
— Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) December 17, 2020
3. There would be no renegotiation on the Deal and in case of its revival, there is no necessity for a new document on the Agency’s role. It’s not needed to complicate the situation. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/c1u1YfCDEy
— Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) December 17, 2020
