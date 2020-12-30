عربي-دولي

رواية وفيديو جديد لغارة الزبداني.. استهدفت مستودعات لـ"حزب الله" محفورة في الجبال

Lebanon 24
30-12-2020 | 11:16
A-
A+
Doc-P-779497-637449241169416913.jpg
Doc-P-779497-637449241169416913.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
شن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر الأربعاء غارة على منطقة ريف الزبداني السورية والقريبة من الحدود اللبنانية.

وأفاد المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان بأنّ الضربة دمرت مستودعات للصواريخ والذخائر تابعة لـ"حزب الله" والمجموعات الموالية لإيران في منطقة "النبي هابيل" بريف الزبداني، بعد استهدافها بصواريخ إسرائيلية.
كما أوضح أن تلك المستودعات محفورة ضمن الجبل، مضيفا أن الضربات أدت إلى وقوع قتلى وجرحى في صفوف تلك المجموعات، بحسب تقرير لقناة "العربية".
 
 
إلى ذلك، استهدفت الصواريخ الإسرائيلية كتيبة للدفاع الجوي تابعة للجيش السوري في المنطقة، أثناء محاولتها التصدي للقصف الإسرائيلي، ما أدى إلى مقتل أحد عناصر الكتيبة وإصابة 5 آخرين، بينهم اثنان بحالة حرجة، بحسب "العربية". إشارة إلى أنّ القوات الروسية متواجدة على بعد مئات أمتار قليلة من القصف الإسرائيلي على منطقة الزبداني ومحيطها، بحسب "العربية". 
يذكر أنه على مدى السنوات الماضية، كررت إسرائيل استهدافها لمواقع في سوريا. وليل الخميس- الجمعة تسبّب قصف إسرائيلي على منطقة مصياف في ريف حماة الغربي بمقتل ستة مقاتلين غير سوريين موالين لإيران، وفق حصيلة للمرصد.
وكثّفت إسرائيل في الأعوام الأخيرة وتيرة قصفها في سوريا، مستهدفة بشكل أساسي مواقع للجيش السوري وأهدافاً إيرانية وأخرى لحزب الله، بحسب ما تدعي. 
 
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:00 | 2020-12-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:33 | 2020-12-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:32 | 2020-12-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:15 | 2020-12-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
17:00 | 2020-12-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
23:00 | 2020-12-30
22:30 | 2020-12-30
22:00 | 2020-12-30
21:30 | 2020-12-30
21:28 | 2020-12-30
21:00 | 2020-12-30
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our application
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our application
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our application
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website