رواية وفيديو جديد لغارة الزبداني.. استهدفت مستودعات لـ"حزب الله" محفورة في الجبال

#BREAKING: Tonight, #Israel Air Force targeted large weapon caches of #IRGC Quds Force & its proxies in Al-Zabadani neighborhood of #Damascus, #Syria. These weapons were planned to be sent to the #Lebanon & #Quneitra in-order to be used by #Hezbollah against #Israel on 03/01/2021 pic.twitter.com/2SD6zqBlcS
— Babak Taghvaee - The Air War (@TheAirWar) December 30, 2020
#BREAKING: Tonight, #Israel Air Force targeted large weapon caches of #IRGC Quds Force & its proxies in Al-Zabadani neighborhood of #Damascus, #Syria. These weapons were planned to be sent to the #Lebanon & #Quneitra in-order to be used by #Hezbollah against #Israel on 03/01/2021 pic.twitter.com/2SD6zqBlcS