صور جوية لحجم الدمار بعد "كارثة" الحدود الإيرانية الأفغانية

Lebanon 24
19-02-2021 | 17:30
أظهرت صور أقمار صناعية حجم الدمار الهائل الذي أعقب حادثة انفجار ناقلة وقود على الحدود بين أفغانستان إيران الأسبوع الماضي، مما أدى أيضا إلى احتراق نحو 500 شاحنة محملة بالغاز والمحروقات.

وتوضح الصور، التي نشرها موقع "ذي درايف"، أن عدد الشاحنات المدمرة والمحترقة تقدر بالمئات، حيث أشار إلى أن العدد الإجمالي للشاحنات التي كانت متوقفة ساعة وقوع الحادث بلغ أكثر من 2500 شاحنة.

ووقع الحادث في منطقة احتجاز داخل معبر الجمارك الأكبر في مقاطعة هرات بغرب أفغانستان في 13 شباط، وتم التقاط الصور بعدها بثلاثة أيام.

وأظهرت لقطات مصورة نشرت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سحبا كثيفة من الدخان الأسود تتصاعد من شاحنات محترقة. 

ولاتزال السلطات تحقق في السبب الحقيقي الذي أدى لهذه الكارثة، فيما ذكرت مصادر محلية أن الحادث وقع بالتزامن مع نشوب خلاف بين سائقي الشاحنات والسلطات الأفغانية حول زيادة الرسوم الجمركية، مما تسبب بتكدس هذا العدد الكبير من الشاحنات في المعبر.

وأدى نقص موارد مكافحة الحرائق في الموقع إلى استمرار اشتعال النيران لعدة أيام، كما دفع السلطات إلى إغلاق خطوط الكهرباء القريبة التي تستورد الطاقة من إيران، كإجراء احترازي، مما تسبب بغرق مدينة هرات في ظلام دامس لعدة ساعات.

ويعد معبر إسلام قلعة الحدودي الذي يقع على بعد 120 كيلومترا من مدينة هرات من أهم المعابر الحدودية في أفغانستان، إذ تتم عبره معظم حركة التجارة الرسمية مع إيران.

وحصلت أفغانستان على إعفاء من واشنطن يسمح لها باستيراد الوقود والغاز من إيران رغم العقوبات الأميركية المفروضة على هذا البلد.
المصدر: الحرة
