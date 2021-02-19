صور جوية لحجم الدمار بعد "كارثة" الحدود الإيرانية الأفغانية

1. An incredible bunch of images from Maxar this morning on the impact of the explosion that destroyed 500 trucks with gas and oil on Afghanistan's Islam Qala border crossing with Iran. Images dated Feb.17. 📸@Maxar pic.twitter.com/wVZvO6La9F
— Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) February 18, 2021
