مشاهد تُعرض للمرة الأولى بعد عام.. هذا ما فعلته الضربة الإيرانية بقاعدة عين الأسد (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-03-2021 | 08:00
نشرت قناة "سي بي إس نيوز" الأميركية لقطات فيديو جديدة توثق لحظة سقوط صواريخ إيرانية على قاعدة عين الأسد العسكرية في العراق، حيث نفذت طهران هجوما في الثامن من كانون الثاني 2020، ردا على استهداف الجنرال في الحرس الثوري، قاسم سليماني، بضربة أميركية أدت إلى مقتله قرب مطار بغداد في الثالث من الشهر ذاته.

وتظهر اللقطات التي بثت في برنامج "ستون دقيقة" الإخباري، الصواريخ الباليسيتية الإيرانية تسقط على مواقع في أكبر قاعدة عسكرية تابعة للجيش العراقي، والتي تستضيف قوات أميركية. وقالت القناة إن طائرة من دون طيار صورت  اللقطات.
 


وفي تغريدة برنامج "ستون دقيقة" المرفقة، يظهر جزء من اللقطة، فيما يمكن مشاهدتها بالكامل في فيديو الحلقة الكاملة للبرنامج الإخباري. 
 
وبحسب تقرير برنامج 60 دقيقة، الذي تبثه قناة CBS الأميركية فإن الضربة الإيرانية كان من الممكن أن تؤدي إلى أضرار كبيرة بالقاعدة.

لكن الضربة أدت إلى إصابات محدودة نسبيا، كان أغلبها عبارة عن ارتجاج في الدماغ أصاب أكثر من 100 جندي، ولم يقتل أحد في الهجوم.
المصدر: الحرة
