صور جوية تظهر آثار هجوم زعمت إيران إحباطه!

Lebanon 24
04-07-2021 | 00:30
نشرت مجموعة "إنتل لاب" صوراً التقطتها الأقمار الصناعية تظهر الضرر الناجم عن هجوم طائرة بدون طيار على منشأة نووية إيرانية الشهر الماضي.

وزعمت إيران أن الهجوم على مبنى تابع لمنظمة الطاقة الذرية في كرج تم إحباطه، لكن تقارير إعلامية كشفت أن المنشأة التي تستخدم لتجميع أجهزة الطرد المركزي لتخصيب اليورانيوم تضررت.

وقالت صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" في 24 حزيران الماضي إن الهجوم الذي تعرضت له منشأة تابعة لوكالة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية استهدف مبنى لتصنيع أجهزة الطرد المركزي وذلك عبر طائرة مسيرة أقلعت من داخل البلاد.

وقال شخص المطلع على الهجوم للصحيفة الأميركية إنّ الطائرة المسيرة أقلعت من موقع غير بعيد عن مصنع أجهزة الطرد المركزي والتي تستخدم لتخصيب اليورانيوم في منشأتي فوردو ونطنز، بحسب ما نقل موقع "الحرة". 
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
