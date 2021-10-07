حلم البلقان بـ"الانضمام قريبا" للاتحاد الأوروبي يتلاشى

My visit to the region last week confirmed my conviction.
The EU is not complete without the Western Balkans.
The @EU_Commission will make every effort to advance the enlargement process, with the Investment Plan at the core of our engagement. https://t.co/41SBxEAnRM
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 6, 2021
