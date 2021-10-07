عربي-دولي

حلم البلقان بـ"الانضمام قريبا" للاتحاد الأوروبي يتلاشى

Lebanon 24
07-10-2021 | 07:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-872160-637691911429987939.jpg
Doc-P-872160-637691911429987939.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أمضى الاتحاد الأوروبي سنوات وأنفق مليارات اليورو في إعداد دول غرب البلقان للانضمام إلى التكتل، وهو جهد دعمته الولايات المتحدة على أمل نشر الاستقرار في منطقة عانت منذ فترة طويلة من التقلبات السياسية والعنف المتقطع، لكنه فشل على الأقل في الوقت الحالي.

فقد أبلغ قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي نظراءهم من دول البلقان، خلال قمة عقدت الأربعاء في سلوفينيا، بأن التكتل لا يزال ملتزما بعملية ضم بلادهم لكن بدون حصول أي تقدم ملموس في ملفات انضمامهم المجمدة.

وتقول صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال إن مسؤولي إدارة الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن والكثيرين في أوروبا يشعرون بالقلق من أن يؤدي توقف توسع الاتحاد الأوروبي في غرب البلقان إلى فتح المنطقة أمام المنافسين والخصوم بما في ذلك روسيا والصين، وغيرهما مما يملك مصالح تاريخية أو اقتصادية هناك.
 
وبحث قادة الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد تقديم دعم اقتصادي بمليارات اليورو لجيرانه الشرقيين خلال قمة في قصر بردو في سلوفينيا التي تتولى حاليا الرئاسة الدورية للاتحاد الأوروبي.

وتسعى المفوضية الأوروبية لإظهار أنها ما تزال أفضل خيار استراتيجي للمنطقة.

لكن لم يتحقق أي اختراق خلال اللقاء مع قادة كل من ألبانيا والبوسنة وصربيا ومونتينيغرو وجمهورية مقدونيا الشمالية وكوسوفو بشأن الطريق الشاق أمام هذه الدول للانضمام إلى النادي الأوروبي.
 
 
 
 
وقال بيان للبيت الأبيض إن بايدن، في اتصال هاتفي، الاثنين، مع رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين "نقل دعما قويا لمواصلة عملية الانضمام مع دول هذه المنطقة".

وتقول واشنطن بوست إن دبلوماسيين من الاتحاد الأوروبي أمضوا أسابيع للتوصل إلى صياغة مقترحة لإعلان مشترك قبل قمة القادة، الأربعاء، حيث ناقشوا إدراج جملة من شأنها تحديد مستقبل التكتل.

وأرادت سلوفينيا أن يتضمن البيان التزام الاتحاد الأوروبي قبول ست دول من غرب البلقان كأعضاء في موعد أقصاه عام 2030، وفقا لنسخة من مسودة الوثيقة.

لكن تم العدول عن ذلك في النسخة النهائية، حيث اعترضت دول أعضاء على الجدول الزمني الذي اعتبروه غير واقعي.

وبحسب واشنطن بوست، فإن المعركة الدبلوماسية حول الصياغة تعتبر أمرا شائعا في تكتل يضم 27 دولة، يسعى للحصول على توافق في الآراء بشأن بياناته "لكن التناقض في هذه الحالة يوضح عدم رغبة التكتل في ضمان إطار زمني للانضمام، ويؤكد الطريق الطويلة والمعقدة لدول البلقان نحو عضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي".
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2021-10-07
10:30 | 2021-10-07
10:00 | 2021-10-07
09:30 | 2021-10-07
09:00 | 2021-10-07
08:30 | 2021-10-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website