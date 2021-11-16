محور أميركي أوروبي خليجي لمواجهة إيران.. مسؤول يكشف التفاصيل

We condemn Russia's reckless test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against its own satellite, creating space debris that risks astronauts' lives, the integrity of the International Space Station, and the interests of all nations.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 15, 2021
