محور أميركي أوروبي خليجي لمواجهة إيران.. مسؤول يكشف التفاصيل

Lebanon 24
16-11-2021 | 01:30
ادانت الولايات المتحدة، الإثنين، "اختبار روسيا المتهور" لصاروخ مضاد للأقمار الصناعية، والذي تسبب في انتشار آلاف قطع الحطام في المدار المحيط بالأرض، ما يهدد حياة رواد الفضاء. 

وقال وزير الخارجية الأميركي، أنتوني بلينكن، في تغريدة له على تويتر: "ندين اختبار روسيا المتهور لصاروخ مضاد للأقمار الصناعية وجّهته ضد قمر صناعي خاص بها". 

وأضاف بلينكن أن التجربة الروسية "تسببت في انتشار حطام القمر الصناعي، مما يهدد حياة رواد الفضاء، وسلامة محطة الفضاء الدولية، ومصالح جميع الدول". 
 
 
وكان المتحدث باسم الخارجية الأميركية، نيد برايس، قد أشار إلى أن الاختبار تسبب بانتشار أكثر من 15 ألف قطعة من حطام القمر الصناعي خارج المدار المحيط بالأرض، ومئات الآلاف من القطع الأصغر التي تهدد مصالح كافة الأمم.

وشدد برايس على أن "هذا الاختبار سيرفع من درجة الخطورة التي تهدد رواد الفضاء على محطة الفضاء الدولية، إضافة إلى النشاطات الأخرى المتعلقة بسفر البشر إلى الفضاء". 

وأضاف أن "سلوك روسيا الخطير والطائش يهدد استدامة الفضاء على المدى الطويل، ويعبر بشكل واضح أن معارضة روسيا للتسليح الفضائي غير أصيلة ومليئة بالنفاق". 

وأكد أن "الولايات المتحدة ستعمل مع حلفائها وشركائها للرد على تصرف روسيا الطائش".

كما قال المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الأميركية "البنتاغون"، جون كيربي، الإثنين، إن هناك مخاوف ملحة من الخطر الذي يمكن أن يشكله الحطام على محطة الفضاء الدولية.

وأشار المتحدث إلى أن البنتاغون يراقب عن كثب القدرات التي يبدو أن روسيا ترغب في تطويرها، والتي يمكن أن تشكل تهديداً ليس فقط لمصالح الأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة، ولكن لأمن الدول الأخرى الناشطة في الفضاء.
المصدر: الحرة
