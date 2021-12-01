عربي-دولي

مذبحة ميشيغان.. فيديو يوثق شجاعة طلاب المدرسة المنكوبة

Lebanon 24
01-12-2021 | 03:07
لقي ثلاثة طلاب مصرعهم وأصيب ستة آخرون أحدهم معلم، في حادثة إطلاق نار وقعت الثلاثاء، داخل أسوار مدرسة أكسفورد الثانوية، الواقعة في ضاحية ديترويت بولاية ميشيغان.


وقال عمدة مقاطعة أوكلاند مايكل مكابي في مؤتمر صحفي، إن المشتبه به طالب يبلغ من العمر 15 عاما، وأنه تم إلقاء القبض عليه.

وحسبما نقل مراسل "سكاي نيوز عربية" في واشنطن، عن العمدة مكابي، فإنه تم العثور على مسدس بالقرب من المشتبه به.
 
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
