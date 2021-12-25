عربي-دولي

سيناتور أميركي يعلق على الشراكة السعودية الصينية لتطوير صواريخ باليستية

25-12-2021 | 04:00
Doc-P-900500-637759921277777692.jpg
Doc-P-900500-637759921277777692.jpg photos 0
حذر سيناتور أميركي من أن الاتفاق السعودي الصيني لمساعدة الرياض على تطوير ترسانة من الصواريخ الباليستية قد يشعل سباق تسلح جديدا في المنطقة.

وأعرب إد ماركي، عضو لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ ولجنتها الفرعية المعنية بالشرق الأوسط، في تغريدة على تويتر عن "قلقه" من الاتفاق.

وكانت شبكة "سي أن أن" الأميركية، ذكرت، الخميس، أن مسؤولي الاستخبارات الأميركية يعتقدون أن الرياض تعمل على إنتاج صواريخ باليستية بمساعدة صينية.

وكتب ماركي على تويتر، "التقارير التي تفيد بأن الصين تساعد السعودية في تطوير برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية، مثيرة للقلق، لكنها ليست مفاجئة".

ودعا المشرع الأميركي الكونغرس إلى تبني مشروع قانون تقدم به لمنع "برنامج الأسلحة السعودي" الذي يمكن أن يشعل سباق تسلح في المنطقة.
 
 
 
وفي نيسان الماضي، أعاد ماركي رفقة نواب آخرين، تقديم مشروع قانون يمنع الأنشطة التي تؤدي إلى تطوير برنامج "أسلحة الدمار الشامل".

والخميس، كشفت شبكة "سي أن أن" الإخبارية صور أقمار صناعية وتقييمات استخبارية أميركية أظهرت أن السعودية "بنت منشآت لتصنيع الصواريخ الباليستية بمساعدة الصين".

ونقلت الشبكة عن ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة على أحدث المعلومات الاستخباراتية القول إن "من المعروف أن السعودية كانت تشتري صواريخ باليستية من الصين في الماضي، لكنها لم تكن قادرة على تصنيعها حتى الآن".

وذكرت أن "صور الأقمار الصناعية التي حصلت عليها تثبت أن المملكة تقوم حاليا بتصنيع الأسلحة في موقع واحد على الأقل".

ولم ترد الحكومة السعودية والسفارة السعودية في واشنطن على طلب "سي أن أن" للتعليق، وكذلك امتنع مجلس الأمن القومي ووكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (CIA) عن التعليق.
المصدر: الحرة
