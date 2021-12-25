سيناتور أميركي يعلق على الشراكة السعودية الصينية لتطوير صواريخ باليستية

Reports that China is aiding Saudi Arabia’s ballistic missile program are deeply alarming, but not surprising. Congress must pass my Saudi WMD Act to prevent an illicit Saudi weapons program which could spark an arms race in that region. https://t.co/jKICE3xD9c
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 23, 2021
