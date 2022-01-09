الخارجية الأميركية تعلق على الضربات الجوية المستمرة في تيغراي

Ongoing air strikes in Tigray resulting in civilian casualties are unacceptable. We redouble our call for an immediate end to hostilities, the prompt launch of an inclusive national dialogue, and unhindered access so aid can reach all Ethiopian communities in need.
— Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) January 8, 2022
