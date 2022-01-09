عربي-دولي

الخارجية الأميركية تعلق على الضربات الجوية المستمرة في تيغراي

Lebanon 24
09-01-2022 | 01:00
وصفت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، السبت، الضربات الجوية المستمرة في تيغراي التي أدت إلى مقتل مدنيين، بأنها "غير مقبولة".

وقال مكتب الشؤون الأفريقية بالوزارة على تويتر إنه "يضاعف دعوته إلى الوقف الفوري للأعمال العدائية، والشروع الفوري في حوار وطني شامل للجميع".

ودعا المكتب إلى السماح بوصول المساعدات إلى جميع الإثيوبيين المحتاجين.
 
المصدر: الحرة
