عربي-دولي

معارض بيلاروسي ينشر صور "الدعم العسكري" ويتهم بلاده بالتورط في الغزو

Lebanon 24
01-03-2022 | 00:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-924664-637817154283565492.jpg
Doc-P-924664-637817154283565492.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
اتهم المعارض البيلاروسي، فرانك فياتشوركا، رئيس بلاده، ألكسندر لوكاشينكو، بمشاركة الرئيس الروسي، فلاديمير بوتين، في غزو أوكرانيا، ناشرا صورا قال إنها توثق العمليات العسكرية الدائرة عبر حسابه في تويتر. 

ونشر فياتشوركا 4 صور قال إنها لطائرات عسكرية وهليكوبتر كانت تقلع من بيلاروس إلى أوكرانيا، أثناء المفاوضات بين كييف وموسكو. 
 
 
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
07:00 | 2022-03-01
06:00 | 2022-03-01
05:30 | 2022-03-01
05:00 | 2022-03-01
04:30 | 2022-03-01
04:15 | 2022-03-01
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website