معارض بيلاروسي ينشر صور "الدعم العسكري" ويتهم بلاده بالتورط في الغزو

During negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, helicopters and aircraft were departing from Belarus to Ukraine. Vehicles were heading to the border. Lukashenka is a full-scale accomplice of Putin. He shares full responsibility for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OMVGq2DHYK
— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) February 28, 2022
