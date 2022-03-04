عربي-دولي

"بعد العيون الزرقاء وشقر كالشمس".. صف للبيض وآخر للسود على حدود أوكرانيا!

Lebanon 24
04-03-2022 | 02:30
"هؤلاء صغار بعيون زرقاء، شقر كالشمس.. لم يأتوا من أفغانستان ولا العراق".. بتلك الكلمات اشتعلت موجة غضب منذ أيام ولا تزال على مواقع التواصل، جراء تغطية بعض الصحافيين الغربيين لحركة النزوح التي شهدتها الحدود الأوكرانية باتجاه بولندا خاصة.

كما أثار تصريح نائب المدعي العام الأوكراني ديفيد ساكفارليدزي، في مقابلة مع شبكة "بي بي سي" قبل أيام، عاصفة من الانتقادات بعد أن اعتبر أن تلك الحرب التي اندلعت في بلاده تؤثر فيه عاطفيا للغاية، لأن "أوروبيين بعيون زرقاء وشعر أشقر يُقتلون كل يوم".
 
المصدر: العربية
