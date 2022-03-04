"بعد العيون الزرقاء وشقر كالشمس".. صف للبيض وآخر للسود على حدود أوكرانيا!

[Thread] The most racist Ukraine coverage on TV News.
1. The BBC - “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed” - Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze pic.twitter.com/m0LB0m00Wg
— Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022
My sister was trapped in #Ukraine. This is a thread about her incredible journey to reach #Poland. During her escape she experienced #racism, injuries, freezing temps and sleep deprivation. Her story is only one of the hundreds of thousands of people trying to get out.
— Bijan Hosseini (@BijanCNN) March 1, 2022
