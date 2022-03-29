عربي-دولي

هؤلاء القادة والنشطاء الأوكران "خطفتهم روسيا"!

Lebanon 24
29-03-2022 | 04:30
Doc-P-936359-637841363642293525.jpg
Doc-P-936359-637841363642293525.jpg photos 0
نشرت أوكرانيا، الاثنين، صور وأسماء قادة ونشطاء "خطفتهم روسيا" بعد غزوها لجارتها في 24 شباط الماضي.

وقال وزير الخارجية الأوكراني، دميترو كوليبا، في منشور على تويتر، إن روسيا خطفت هؤلاء "بسبب عدم حصولها على أي دعم محلي في أوكرانيا".
 
المصدر: الحرة
