هؤلاء القادة والنشطاء الأوكران "خطفتهم روسيا"!

Getting no local support in Ukraine, Russian invaders abduct elected local leaders, activists, and journalists. Join the Day of Action by Ukrainian human rights activists @zminaUkraine. Post names and faces of the abductees with #TheTaken hashtag. Demand their immediate release. pic.twitter.com/uA9hcz6e39
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 28, 2022
