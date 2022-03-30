واشنطن تدين هجوم تل أبيب .. وتعزي أسر الضحايا!

We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack today in Bnei Brak, the third terrorist attack in Israel in a week. We send our condolences to the families of the victims of these tragic attacks. May their memories be a blessing.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 29, 2022
We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack today in Bnei Brak, the third terrorist attack in Israel in a week. We send our condolences to the families of the victims of these tragic attacks. May their memories be a blessing.
We are appalled by the terrorist attack tonight near Tel Aviv and stand with our Israeli allies in the face of such barbarism. This is the third such attack in eleven days. We have offered all relevant support to Prime Minister Bennett and his government.
— Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) March 29, 2022
We are appalled by the terrorist attack tonight near Tel Aviv and stand with our Israeli allies in the face of such barbarism. This is the third such attack in eleven days. We have offered all relevant support to Prime Minister Bennett and his government.