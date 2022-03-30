عربي-دولي

واشنطن تدين هجوم تل أبيب .. وتعزي أسر الضحايا!

Lebanon 24
30-03-2022 | 01:30
Doc-P-936733-637842208943352134.jpg
Doc-P-936733-637842208943352134.jpg photos 0
أدانت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، "بشدة" "الهجوم "الإرهابي" الذي نفذه مسلح أطلق النار في موقعين مختلفين بالقرب من مدينة تل أبيب، مساء الثلاثاء، مما أسفر عن مقتل خمسة أشخاص قبل أن ترديه قوات الأمن.

وقال وزير الخارجية، أنتوني بلينكن، في بيان "إننا ندين بشدة الهجوم الإرهابي المروع الذي وقع اليوم في بني براك، وهو ثالث هجوم إرهابي في إسرائيل خلال أسبوع".

وأضاف قوله: "نبعث بتعازينا إلى أسر ضحايا هذه الهجمات المأساوية، أتمنى أن تكون ذكرياتهم عن من فقدوهم تعزية".
 
المصدر: الحرة
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
04:30 | 2022-03-30
04:00 | 2022-03-30
03:30 | 2022-03-30
03:09 | 2022-03-30
03:00 | 2022-03-30
02:30 | 2022-03-30
