واشنطن تدعو هونغ كونغ إلى إطلاق سراح صحفي بارز معتقل..هذه التفاصيل!

Hong Kong’s position as a free, global financial center depends on the free flow of information and opinions. We call on the Hong Kong government to free Allan Au and all others imprisoned for exercising their fundamental freedoms. Journalism is not a crime.
— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) April 12, 2022
