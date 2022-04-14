"أمسكنا به"... سوري يروي مساهمته في اعتقال منفذ هجوم محطة القطار بنيويورك (فيديو)

Thank you Zack Tahhan! Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him. #brooklynshooter #nyc #brooklyn #shooter #hero @cnnbrk @BBCBreaking @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/LZDBlCiMUl
— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
Thank you Zack Tahhan! Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him. #brooklynshooter #nyc #brooklyn #shooter #hero @cnnbrk @BBCBreaking @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/LZDBlCiMUl