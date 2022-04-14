عربي-دولي

"أمسكنا به"... سوري يروي مساهمته في اعتقال منفذ هجوم محطة القطار بنيويورك (فيديو)

14-04-2022 | 01:10
نشرت وسائل إعلام أميركية، مقاطع مصورة لشاب سوري قال فيها لصحفيين إنه ساهم في اعتقال المشتبه به بتنفيذ هجوم محطة القطار في نيويورك قبل يومين وأدى إلى عدد من الإصابات. 

وكالة Bloomberg نشرت أن الرجل السوري قال للصحفيين إنه ساعد في القبض على فرانك جيمس، الرجل الذي تم القبض عليه بتهمة إطلاق النار في محطة مترو أنفاق.

كان زاك طحان الذي يبلغ من العمر 21 عاماً، يعمل في الأمن بمتجر في مانهاتن، عندما شاهد على كاميرات المراقبة شخصاً يسير على الكاميرات يتطابق مع صور جيمس. 
 
 
قال طحان، محاطاً بمجموعة من المراسلين الذين تدفقوا إلى مكان الحادث: "فكرت، يا إلهي! هذا هو الرجل، نحتاج إلى الإمساك به". "كان يسير في الشارع، رأيت سيارة الشرطة، قلت: أنت، هذا هو الرجل! أمسكنا به، والحمد لله".

قال طحان إنه ركض إلى الشارع بعد جيمس وحذّر المارة من البقاء على بعد، ثم أوقف سيارة قريبة مع مسؤولي إنفاذ القانون الذين اعتقلوا جيمس.

واختتم حديثه بالقول: "أنا من سوريا.. أنا من جيرسي (نيوجيرسي)". 
المصدر: عربي بوست
