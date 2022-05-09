Advertisement

عربي-دولي

في مدرسة أوكرانية.. دمار "مروع" وقتل "بشع" بقنبلة روسية

Lebanon 24
09-05-2022 | 00:00
منذ السبت حبس الأوكرانيون أنفاسهم لمعرفة مصير نحو 60 شخصا كانوا مختبئين في قبو مدرسة بمنطقة لوهانسك، استهدفهم قصف جوي روسي، وفقا للمسؤولين الأوكرانيين.

وخلص المسؤولون في المنطقة إلى أن المدنيين الستين قتلوا جميعا كما يبدو، في عملية قتل جماعي "بشع" استهدف المدنيين هناك.
وقالت السلطات إن نحو 90 شخصا لجأوا إلى الطابق السفلي. وعثرت فرق الطوارئ على جثتين وأنقذت 30 شخصا.
 
وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي الأحد خلال اجتماع لمجموعة السبع "أمس، في قرية بيلوغوريفكا بمنطقة لوهانسك، قتلت قنبلة روسية ستين مدنيا". وأضاف "كانوا يبحثون عن ملاذ في مبنى مدرسة عادية استهدفت بغارة جوية روسية".
 
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
