في مدرسة أوكرانية.. دمار "مروع" وقتل "بشع" بقنبلة روسية

russians commemorate never again with bombing a school in bilohorivka in eastern ukraine. 60 ukrainians who have been hiding in the school’s bomb shelter are believed to be killed https://t.co/JLkYRaOmCt pic.twitter.com/TYfvnDcvRi
— maksym.eristavi 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@MaximEristavi) May 8, 2022
Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs Ukraine school - India Todayhttps://t.co/5TNDQ4G2y2#WorldNews#RT_if_you_agree#Share_if_you_agree pic.twitter.com/aqPYuWqGcp
— THE WORLD NEWS【OFFICIAL】 (@news_type_c) May 9, 2022
