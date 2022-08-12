Advertisement

عربي-دولي

هذه الحالة الصحيّة لسلمان رشدي... وماذا كشفت الشرطة عن هوية منفذ الهجوم؟

Lebanon 24
12-08-2022 | 23:22
A-
A+
Doc-P-980387-637959689834516780.jpg
Doc-P-980387-637959689834516780.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قال أندرو ويلي وكيل أعمال الروائي البريطاني سلمان رشدي في بيان، إنّ الأخير من المرجح أن يفقد إحدى عينيه كما أنه يعاني من قطع في أعصاب إحدى ذراعيه وأضرار بالكبد بعد أن تعرض للطعن يوم الجمعة.

وفور تعرّضه لهجوم على منصّة مركز ثقافي في تشوتوكوا بشمال غرب ولاية نيويورك، نُقل رشدي البالغ 75 عامًا بمروحيّة إلى أقرب مستشفى.
Advertisement

وعرّفت الشرطة عن المشتبه فيه على أنّه يدعى هادي مطر (24 عامًا)، من فيرفيو في ولاية نيوجيرزي القريبة من نيويورك، في حين لم تّتضح دوافعه حتّى الآن.

 
 
 
 
(الشرق الأوسط - روسيا اليوم)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
05:00 | 2022-08-13
04:52 | 2022-08-13
04:30 | 2022-08-13
04:00 | 2022-08-13
03:30 | 2022-08-13
03:00 | 2022-08-13
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website