عربي-دولي

أوكرانيا على كلامها... هذا شرط التفاوض مع روسيا

Lebanon 24
19-08-2022 | 06:00
تمسّكت أوكرانيا مرّة أخرى بشرط انسحاب القوات الروسية بهدف العودة إلى طاولة التفاوض مع الجانب الروسي.

إذ شدّد مستشار مدير مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني، ميخائيل بودولاك، على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الروسية من الأراضي الأوكرانية كافة كشرط أساسي لبدء المفاوضات.
وقال في تغريدة عبر حسابه على "تويتر" إن التفاوض حالياً مع موسكو يعني استمرار "الحرب والإرهاب والابتزاز".
 
 
المصدر: العربية نت
