أوكرانيا على كلامها... هذا شرط التفاوض مع روسيا

Negotiating with RF means playing "Russian roulette" game with a full reel and a fatal ending for everyone. War continuation, terror and criminal blackmail. @ZelenskyyUa announced the key conditions of negotiation process. The main – 🇷🇺 troops withdrawal from all 🇺🇦 territories.
— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 19, 2022
Negotiating with RF means playing "Russian roulette" game with a full reel and a fatal ending for everyone. War continuation, terror and criminal blackmail. @ZelenskyyUa announced the key conditions of negotiation process. The main – 🇷🇺 troops withdrawal from all 🇺🇦 territories.