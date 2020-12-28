كوبيتش في رسالة أممية تحذيرية: الحوادث الأمنية تتصاعد.. هذا لبنان وليس الولايات المتحدة

The economy and financial, banking system is in shambles, social peace starts to crumble down, security incidents on the rise, the edifice of #Lebanon is shaking in its fundaments. And political leaders seem to wait for Biden. But this is Lebanon, not the USA.
— Jan Kubis (@UNJanKubis) December 28, 2020
The economy and financial, banking system is in shambles, social peace starts to crumble down, security incidents on the rise, the edifice of #Lebanon is shaking in its fundaments. And political leaders seem to wait for Biden. But this is Lebanon, not the USA.