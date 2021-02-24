وزير في حكومة تصريف الأعمال تلقى اللقاح أمس.. من هو؟

NEW on #Lebanon vaccine scandal: Outgoing Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni received the vaccine yesterday at parliament, Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli tells me.

Wazni could not be reached for comment.



تم تطعيم الوزير غازي وزني في البرلمان أمس ، بحسب نائب رئيس مجلس النواب ايلي فرزلي