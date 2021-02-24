لبنان

وزير في حكومة تصريف الأعمال تلقى اللقاح أمس.. من هو؟

24-02-2021 | 11:16
كشف الصحافي في وكالة "رويترز"، تيمور أزهري عبر حسابه على "تويتر" أن وزير المال في حكومة تصريف الأعمال غازي وزني تلقى اللقاح ضد "كورونا" في مجلس النواب أمس الثلاثاء، بحسب نائب رئيس مجلس النواب ايلي فرزلي.
 

تابع
