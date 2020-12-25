منوعات

بعمر الـ 7 سنوات.. صبي يبهر بلاده بمواهبه في عالم الطيران! (صور)

Lebanon 24
25-12-2020 | 09:00
تحوّل صبي أوغندي في السابعة من عمره إلى نجم عبر وسائل الإعلان ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعدما أثار الإعجاب في بلده بفضل ما أبداه من معرفة مبكرة بالطائرات ومهاراته الناشئة في عالم الطيران الذي يعشقه.

وأجرى التلفزيون المحلي مقابلة مع الصبي، ويدعى غراهام شيما، وتناقلت الصحف ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي اسمه مسبوقاً بلقب "كابتن". ودعاه السفير ووزير النقل الألمانيان للاجتماع معه.

وحلّق التلميذ العاشق للرياضيات والعلوم 3 مرات كمتدرب على متن طائرة من طراز "سيسنا 172".
 


ويقول غراهام إنه يريد أن يصبح طياراً ورائداً للفضاء وأن يسافر في يوم ما إلى كوكب "المريخ".

وقال الصبي، الذي كان يرتدي زي الطيارين المؤلف من قميص أبيض وسروال أسود: "مثلي الأعلى هو إيلون ماسك.. أحب إيلون ماسك لأنني أريد أن أتعلم منه ما يتعلق بالفضاء وأن أسافر معه إلى الفضاء وأن أصافحه".
 


وأسس ماسك شركة "سبيس إكس" وأرسلت شركة الصواريخ الخاصة إلى الفضاء في الآونة الأخيرة، وتأمل في أن تحمل بشراً إلى "المريخ" في يوم ما.

لكن شغف الصبي بالطيران ارتبط بواقعة غريبة، فعندما كان في الثالثة من عمره حلقت طائرة "هليكوبتر" خاصة بالشرطة على مستوى شديد الانخفاض لدرجة أنها أطاحت بسقف منزل جدته في ضواحي العاصمة الأوغندية كمبالا عندما كان غراهام يلعب خارج المنزل.

وقالت أمه وتدعى شاميم موانايشا وتعمل وكيلة سفريات "أثار ذلك شيئاً ما في عقله". وسرعان ما بدأ يمطرها بأسئلة لا نهاية لها عن كيفية عمل الطائرات، بحسب ما ذكرت وكالة "رويترز".

وفي العام الماضي تواصلت مع أكاديمية طيران محلية وبدأ غراهام يتلقى دروساً في المنزل عن أجزاء الطائرة ومصطلحات الطيران. وبعد خمسة أشهر من الدراسة النظرية دفعت الأم مقابل حصول طفلها على دروس عملية في الطيران.

وقال شيما عن أول رحلة طيران له "كان مثل طائر يحلق".

وحلق الصبي 3 مرات كمساعد طيار بين كانون الثاني وآذار قبل أن تمنعه جائحة "كورونا" عن مواصلة شغفه.

ومنذ ذلك الحين يركز على نظريات الطيران ويشاهد الكثير من التسجيلات المصورة عن الطيران واستكشاف الفضاء.
 
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم - رويترز
