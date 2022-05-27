ذعر في تورونتو بسبب مسلّح تجوّل قرب مدرسة.. وهذا ما حل به!

PERSON WITH A GUN:
Maberley Cres + Oxhorn Rd
12:57
- Reports of a man walking on the street carrying a rifle
- Nearby school in lockdown
- Desc as male, late teens early 20s, white ball hat, 3/4 length coat
- Officers on scene#GO989882
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2022
