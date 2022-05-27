Advertisement

منوعات

ذعر في تورونتو بسبب مسلّح تجوّل قرب مدرسة.. وهذا ما حل به!

Lebanon 24
27-05-2022 | 02:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-956355-637892290322674548.jpg
Doc-P-956355-637892290322674548.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
سادت حالة من الذعر في مدينة تورونتو الكندية بسبب رجل مسلّح ببندقية كان يتجوّل بالقرب من مدرسة قل أن تتدخّل الشرطة، في حادثة أتت بعد يومين من مقتل 19 طفلاً ومدرّستين برصاص مسلّح اقتحم مدرستهم الابتدائية في ولاية تكساس الأميركية.
Advertisement

فقد كشف مسؤولون أن شرطة المدينة أطلقت النار على رجل فقتلته لدى سيره في شارع وهو يحمل بندقية في أحد اأحياء، في واقعة أدت إلى فرض إغلاق احترازي على خمس مدارس في المنطقة أمس الخميس، بحيسب ما نقلت فرانس برس.
 
وأوضح جيمس رامير قائد شرطة تورونتو في إفادة صحافية اليوم الجمعة، أن أفراد الشرطة هرعوا إلى المنطقة استجابة لبلاغ عن وجود رجل مسلح وأطلقوا النار عليه عندما واجههم. إلا أنه رفض الإدلاء بمزيد من التفاصيل مشيرا إلى أن التحقيق لا يزال جاريا.

في العشرينات
كذلك، قال رامير إن شرطة تورونتو لا تعلم بعد كل ملابسات الحادث، مضيفا "لا أريد التكهن واقتراح أنه شيء مشابه لما يحدث في الولايات المتحدة".
 
المصدر: العربية
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2022-05-27
15:34 | 2022-05-27
14:00 | 2022-05-27
13:15 | 2022-05-27
13:12 | 2022-05-27
13:06 | 2022-05-27
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رمضانيات
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website