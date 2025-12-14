تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
حادث مفاجئ على المسرح… و"ليدي غاغا" تُعلّق عرضها

Lebanon 24
14-12-2025 | 03:51
أوقفت النجمة العالمية ليدي غاغا عرضها الغنائي في أستراليا بشكل مؤقت، بعد سقوط أحد راقصيها على خشبة المسرح خلال الحفل، في حادثة وثّقتها مقاطع فيديو انتشرت على مواقع التواصل.

وخلال حفلها ضمن جولة Mayhem Ball Tour في مدينة سيدني، مساء السبت، انزلق الراقص بسبب أرضية المسرح المبتلّة جراء الأمطار، ما دفع غاغا إلى إيقاف الموسيقى فورًا والتوجّه للاطمئنان عليه.

وقالت للحضور: "لحظة من فضلكم… حصل حادث على المسرح"، قبل أن تنزل وتعانق الراقص المصاب، فيما عمل الفريق الفني على تأمين المكان لاستكمال العرض.
 


وفي وقت لاحق، طمأن الراقص مايكل داميسكي الجمهور على حالته الصحية عبر مقطع فيديو على "إنستغرام"، مؤكّدًا أنه بخير.

وتواصل ليدي غاغا جولتها العالمية التي انطلقت في مارس الماضي من لاس فيغاس، على أن تُستأنف محطاتها المقبلة مطلع العام المقبل في الولايات المتحدة وكندا وأوروبا.
