Najib Mikati
طليق كاتي بيري يثير ضجة بتعليق على علاقتها بجاستن ترودو

Lebanon 24
19-12-2025 | 23:00
علّق الممثل الكوميدي البريطاني راسل براند على العلاقة التي تجمع طليقته، المغنية كاتي بيري، برئيس الوزراء الكندي السابق جاستن ترودو، وذلك خلال ظهوره على خشبة مسرح مؤتمر “أميريكافيست” الذي نظمته منظمة “ترنينغ بوينت يو إس إيه” في مدينة فينيكس بولاية أريزونا.
 
وقال براند مخاطبًا كاتي بيري: "لقد كنت متزوجًا بها. ما زلت أحبها، ويسعدني أن والدتها حاضرة لتسمعني أقول هذا، لكن اسمعي… لم أكن أمانع علاقة أورلاندو بلوم، لكن جاستن ترودو؟ لا تضعيني في خانة واحدة مع هذا الرجل! إنه أداة في يد العولمة".

تزوج براند وبيري من عام 2010 حتى 2012، وكان الانفصال بطريقة مثيرة للجدل، فقد قالت كاتي بيري إن براند أرسل لها رسالة نصية ليلة رأس السنة 2011 يعلن فيها الانفصال.

وتأتي تصريحات راسل براند بعد نحو أسبوعين من إعلان بيري ورئيس الوزراء الكندي السابق علاقتهما رسميًا على "إنستغرام"، بعد رحلة مشتركة إلى اليابان.

وقد شوهد الثنائي لأول مرة في 28 تموز الماضي بمطعم في مونتريال، وفق لقطات نشرتها TMZ.
 
وتأتي هذه العلاقة بعد انفصال كاتي بيري عن الممثل أورلاندو بلوم، الذي تربطها به ابنة تُدعى ديزي دوف وُلدت في أب 2020.


يُذكر أن براند معروف بمواقفه السياسية المحافظة ومؤيد للرئيس الأمريك دونالد ترامب، فيما كان جاستن ترودو زعيمًا للحزب الليبرالي الكندي، المكافئ للحزب الديمقراطي في الولايات المتحدة.

ويواجه براند قضايا قانونية أخرى، فقد نفى اتهامات بالاعتداء الجنسي من أربع نساء، ومن المتوقع أن تبدأ محاكمته في حزيران 2026، مع بقائه بكفالة مشروطة.
 
 
 
