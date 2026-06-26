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فنون ومشاهير

بعد غياب طويل.. نجوى كرم تحتفل بزفاف ابن شقيقها شاهدوا إطلالتها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
26-06-2026 | 23:42
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بعد غياب طويل.. نجوى كرم تحتفل بزفاف ابن شقيقها شاهدوا إطلالتها (فيديو)
بعد غياب طويل.. نجوى كرم تحتفل بزفاف ابن شقيقها شاهدوا إطلالتها (فيديو) photos 0
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احتفلت الفنانة نجوى كرم مساء أمس الجمعة بزفاف ابن شقيقها جورج طوني كرم.
 
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وانتشرت فيديوهات من حفل الزفاف عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي .

واختارت نجوى فستانا طويلا باللون الفضي أظهر رشاقتها. 
 
 
وأطلت نجوى في عدد من الفيديوهات وهي تغني برفقة الفنان ناجي الأسطا خلال الحفل.
 
 
وتعود نجوى إلى الظهور مجددا بعد غياب لأكثر من 5 أشهر حيث ربط البعض هذا الغياب بشائعات تم تداولها بشأن صحتها خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

واعتبر متابعون أن ظهورها هذا جاء لينهي حالة الجدل.

وكانت نجوى أطلت قبل أيام من داخل الاستوديو كاشفة عن تحضيرها لعمل جديد سيصدر قريبا.
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
بعد غياب أكثر من 5 أشهر.. نجوى كرم تطل لأول مرة وتنفي كل الشائعات (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
27/06/2026 16:13:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مُختفية عن الساحة الفنية منذ 4 أشهر.. هذا سبب غياب نجوى كرم الحقيقي
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
27/06/2026 16:13:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
باجواء عائلية.. إدوارد يحتفل بزفاف ابنه
lebanon 24
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27/06/2026 16:13:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو... ممثل قدير احتفل بزفاف نجله على ضفاف النهر
lebanon 24
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27/06/2026 16:13:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

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