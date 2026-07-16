صرصور زحف عليها... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل مع مراسلة أخبار خلال البثّ المباشر

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
SURPRISE LANDING
An insect crashed @KTLA reporter @RachelMenitoff's live shot last night, and we must praise her professionalism. Who else could remain this cool!? pic.twitter.com/a0naM2zxq9
— KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) July 15, 2026
SURPRISE LANDING
An insect crashed @KTLA reporter @RachelMenitoff's live shot last night, and we must praise her professionalism. Who else could remain this cool!? pic.twitter.com/a0naM2zxq9