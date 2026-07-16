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فنون ومشاهير

صرصور زحف عليها... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل مع مراسلة أخبار خلال البثّ المباشر

Lebanon 24
16-07-2026 | 05:09
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صرصور زحف عليها... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل مع مراسلة أخبار خلال البثّ المباشر
صرصور زحف عليها... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل مع مراسلة أخبار خلال البثّ المباشر photos 0
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حافظت مراسلة الأخبار في قناة "KTLA" الأميركيّة راشيل مينيتوف، على هدوئها وواصلت تقديم تقرير مباشر، بعدما زحف صرصور عليها، خلال تغطيتها خبر موجة الحرّ التي ضربت جنوب ولاية كاليفورنيا.

وخلال البثّ المباشر، زحف الصرصور على قميص مينيتوف، ومن ثمّ وصل إلى رقبتها وصدرها، قبل أن ينتقل إلى "الميكروفون" ويطير بعيدًا.
 
 
أما المراسلة، فاستمرت في أداء مهمتها الصحافيّة. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
 
 
 
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