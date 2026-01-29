تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
لبنان

بعد تقديم قطر آليات للجيش... تعليق من السفارة الأميركيّة

Lebanon 24
29-01-2026 | 12:40
قالت السفارة الأميركيّة عبر حسابها على منصّة إكس":
 
 
"في الوقت الذي يلتقي المجتمع الدولي لدعم الجيش اللبناني، ترحّب الولايات المتحدة بتقديم دولة قطر لهبة من الآليات باعتبارها خطوة بنّاءة.  

ويتطلّع السفير عيسى إلى مساهمات اضافية من الشركاء دعماً للمدافع الشرعي والوحيد عن سيادة لبنان".
 
 
 

 
الولايات المتحدة

المجتمع الدولي

الجيش اللبناني

دولة قطر

lebanon

الشرع

عيسى

