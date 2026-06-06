عراقجي يرد على عون: أنقذ لبنان من عدوك الحقيقي يا سيادة الرئيس

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis.
Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago.
Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President. https://t.co/24OJ9uiIXU
— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 6, 2026
Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis.
Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago.
Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President. https://t.co/24OJ9uiIXU