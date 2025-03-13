"هيرا" تلتقط صورا نادرة لقمر المريخ الغامض

🚨BREAKING SPACE NEWS🚀
Hera, ESA's planetary defense spacecraft heading to the asteroid Dimorphos (the one DART smashed into), flew by Mars yesterday for a gravity assist and to test its cameras.
It took images of Mars and the moon Deimos up close.
AND THEY ARE AMAZING 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TlnINKxr7P
— Dr Robin George Andrews 🌋☄️ (@SquigglyVolcano) March 13, 2025
🚨BREAKING SPACE NEWS🚀
Hera, ESA's planetary defense spacecraft heading to the asteroid Dimorphos (the one DART smashed into), flew by Mars yesterday for a gravity assist and to test its cameras.
It took images of Mars and the moon Deimos up close.
AND THEY ARE AMAZING 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TlnINKxr7P