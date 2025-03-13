Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"هيرا" تلتقط صورا نادرة لقمر المريخ الغامض

Lebanon 24
13-03-2025 | 11:15
التقطت مركبة فضائية أوروبية صورا لقمر المريخ الأصغر والأكثر غموضا، ديموس، أثناء تحليقها بالقرب من الكوكب الأحمر في طريقها إلى زوج من الكويكبات التي تبعد أكثر من 177 مليون كم.

وقامت مركبة "هيرا" الفضائية بتشغيل مجموعة من الأدوات لالتقاط صور للمريخ وديموس، وهو قمر صغير وغير منتظم يبلغ عرضه نحو 13 كم، ويدور حول المريخ إلى جانب القمر الآخر، فوبوس، الذي يبلغ عرضه 23 كم.

وحلقت المركبة بسرعة تزيد عن 32 ألف كم في الساعة، وتمكنت من التقاط صور للجانب البعيد من ديموس، والذي نادرا ما يرى، من مسافة 1000 كم.

وقال مايكل كويبرز، العالم في مهمة "هيرا": "تم تجربة هذه الأدوات سابقا أثناء مغادرة المركبة للأرض، لكن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي نستخدمها لدراسة قمر صغير وبعيد لا نعرف عنه الكثير". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
Hera science team see images returned from Mars
