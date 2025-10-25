بالفيديو...مفاجأة صينية تشعل سباق الطاقة العالمي!

China is building an “artificial sun” in Hefei, Anhui.
The Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (#BEST) is set for completion in 2027 and could become the first in human history to generate electricity from fusion.🌞 pic.twitter.com/KkmtseLI3u
— Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) October 25, 2025
China is building an “artificial sun” in Hefei, Anhui.
The Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (#BEST) is set for completion in 2027 and could become the first in human history to generate electricity from fusion.🌞 pic.twitter.com/KkmtseLI3u