بالفيديو...مفاجأة صينية تشعل سباق الطاقة العالمي!

Lebanon 24
25-10-2025 | 17:35
في سباق عالمي لإيجاد بديل دائم للطاقة التقليدية، كشفت الصين عن مشروع طموح لبناء مفاعل اندماج نووي جديد أُطلق عليه اسم “الشمس الاصطناعية”، متوقعةً أن يُحدث تحولًا جذريًا في مستقبل الطاقة بحلول عام 2027. 
ويتم بناء المفاعل، المعروف باسم BEST، في مدينة هيفي شرقي البلاد، بهدف توليد كهرباء فعلية من الاندماج النووي للمرة الأولى في التاريخ، وفق ما أعلنت الخارجية الصينية.

ويعتمد المشروع على الاندماج النووي الذي يزوّد الشمس بالطاقة، إذ تُدمج نوى الهيدروجين داخل مفاعل Tokamak بعد رفع حرارة البلازما إلى أكثر من 150 مليون درجة مئوية، ما ينتج طاقة هائلة نظيفة ودون نفايات مشعة طويلة الأمد.
 ويأتي هذا التطور استكمالًا لنجاح مفاعل EAST عام 2021، عندما حافظ على البلازما عند 120 مليون درجة لمدة 101 ثانية.

ويرى الخبراء أن نجاح المشروع سيمهّد لثورة طاقة عالمية، إذ يمكن لمفاعل واحد تزويد ملايين المنازل بالكهرباء دون انبعاثات كربونية أو مخاطر نووية. وإذا التزمت بكين بموعد التشغيل عام 2027، فقد تصبح الصين أول من يشغّل “شمسًا على الأرض”، فاتحةً الباب أمام عصر جديد من الطاقة المستدامة
 
