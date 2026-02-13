تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
منوعات

الذكاء الاصطناعي يفك طلاسم لوحة لعبة رومانية عمرها 2000 عام

Lebanon 24
13-02-2026 | 00:36
الذكاء الاصطناعي يفك طلاسم لوحة لعبة رومانية عمرها 2000 عام
الذكاء الاصطناعي يفك طلاسم لوحة لعبة رومانية عمرها 2000 عام photos 0
تمكن علماء آثار في هولندا من كشف لغز حجر أملس أبيض يعود إلى العصر الروماني، بمساعدة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتصوير ثلاثي الأبعاد، ليتضح أنه لوحة لعبة استراتيجية قديمة، واستنتجوا القواعد المحتملة التي كان يلعب بها الجنود الرومان.

عثر على الحجر الجيري الدائري منقوشاً بخطوط قطرية وأخرى مستقيمة تبدو عشوائية. لكن باستخدام تقنية التصوير ثلاثي الأبعاد، لاحظ والتر كريست، عالم الآثار في جامعة ليدن والمتخصص في الألعاب القديمة، أن بعض الخطوط أعمق من غيرها، وعليها آثار احتكاك واضحة في الأماكن التي يُفترض أن تمرر فيها قطعة اللعب، مما يشير إلى أن هذه المسارات استُخدمت بكثافة أكثر من سواها.

بعد ذلك، درّب باحثون من جامعة ماستريخت برنامج ذكاء اصطناعي أُطلق عليه اسم "لودي" على نحو 100 لعبة من قواعد الألعاب القديمة التي تعود للحقبة الرومانية نفسها.

وأوضح دينيس سومرز من جامعة ماستريخت أن البرنامج أنتج عشرات الاحتمالات لمجموعات القواعد، ثم لعب اللعبة ضد نفسه ليحدد أي السيناريوهات قد تكون ممتعة للإنسان. بعدها، قارن الباحثون هذه الاحتمالات مع آثار الاحتكاك على الحجر، ليصلوا إلى التفسير الأكثر ترجيحاً لحركة اللعب.

تبين أن الهدف من هذه "اللعبة الاستراتيجية البسيطة الخادعة والمثيرة" هو ملاحقة قطع الخصم وحصرها في أقل عدد ممكن من الحركات. غير أن سومرز أبدى تحفظه، مشيراً إلى أن "لودي" سيجد دائماً قواعد للعبة مهما كان النقش، لذلك لا يمكن الجزم بأن الرومان لعبوا بهذه الطريقة تحديداً.

نُشرت الدراسة بما توصلت إليه من قواعد محتملة في دورية Antiquity.
منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

الذكاء الاصطناعي

جامعة ماستريخت

الروماني

الرومان

هولندا

رومان

روما

جامع

