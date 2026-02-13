الذكاء الاصطناعي يفك طلاسم لوحة لعبة رومانية عمرها 2000 عام

NEW AI simulation helps calculate the rules of a previously unknown Roman board game, pushing evidence for the playing of blocking games in Europe back centuries!
🆓 https://t.co/T4ZsS7zELF @PietteRic @DennisSoemers pic.twitter.com/tqjaUFJS2J
— 🅰ntiquity Journal (@AntiquityJ) February 11, 2026
NEW AI simulation helps calculate the rules of a previously unknown Roman board game, pushing evidence for the playing of blocking games in Europe back centuries!
🆓 https://t.co/T4ZsS7zELF @PietteRic @DennisSoemers pic.twitter.com/tqjaUFJS2J