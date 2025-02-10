شاهد.. 4 متصدرين للبريميرليغ سقطوا فجأة في كأس إنكلترا

📅The year is 2015.



🚀 Chelsea are DOMINATING English Football.



1⃣ Bradford City are in League One



Drawn together in the FA Cup 4th round.



✅ #bcafc go TO Stamford Bridge, and win 4-2.



Previous round? A REPLAY win against Millwall.



STOP RUINING THE COMPETITION @FA pic.twitter.com/R6VaGDVUSf