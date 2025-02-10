Advertisement

رياضة

شاهد.. 4 متصدرين للبريميرليغ سقطوا فجأة في كأس إنكلترا

Lebanon 24
10-02-2025 | 01:35
Doc-P-1318222-638747740755042448.jpg
Doc-P-1318222-638747740755042448.jpg photos 0
منذ انطلاق مسابقة الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز في عام 1992، تعرضت أربعة فرق متصدرة لجدول الدوري لهزائم مفاجئة في أدوار كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي.

على الرغم من الفجوة المالية الكبيرة بين الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز والدرجات الأدنى، والتي تجعل المفاجآت الكبيرة نادرة في كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي، إلا أن المسابقة شهدت على مر السنوات لحظات تاريخية سقطت فيها فرق أقل تصنيفا عمالقة الكرة الإنكليزية.

 1- كارديف سيتي 2-1 ليدز يونايتد (2002)
في كانون الثاني 2002، حقق كارديف سيتي، الذي كان يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثالثة آنذاك، فوزا مفاجئا على ليدز يونايتد، متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز، في الجولة الثالثة من كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي.

على الرغم من تقدم ليدز بهدف مبكر عبر مارك فيدوكا، إلا أن طرد اللاعب آلان سميث بسبب سلوكه العنيف قلب الموازين، وسجل كارديف هدفين عبر غراهام كافاناغ وسكوت يونغ ليتأهل بشكل مفاجئ.

المباراة شهدت أيضا أحداثا مثيرة خارج الملعب، بما في ذلك اقتحام الجماهير واشتباك رئيس نادي كارديف سام همام مع مراسل هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية.
 
2- تشيلسي 2-4 برادفورد (2015)
في عام 2015، خرج تشيلسي من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي بخسارة صادمة أمام برادفورد، فريق دوري الدرجة الأولى.

على الرغم من تقدم تشيلسي 2-0، تمكن برادفورد من العودة بقوة وسجل أربعة أهداف متتالية لتحقيق فوز تاريخي على ملعب "ستامفورد بريدج". كانت هذه المباراة واحدة من أكبر المفاجآت في تاريخ المسابقة.
 



 3- ويغان 1-0 مانشستر سيتي (2018)
في عام 2018، أُقصي مانشستر سيتي، بقيادة بيب غوارديولا، من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي على يد ويغان أتلتيك، الذي كان يلعب في دوري الدرجة الأولى آنذاك. استفاد ويغان من بطاقة حمراء مثيرة للجدل حصل عليها لاعب سيتي فابيان ديلف، وسجل ويل جريج الهدف الوحيد في المباراة ليمنح فريقه تأهلا تاريخيا.
 



4- بليموث 1-0 ليفربول (2025)
وأمس الأحد حقق فريق بليموث، الذي يلعب في الدرجات الأدنى، مفاجأة كبيرة بإقصاء ليفربول، متصدر الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، على ملعب هوم بارك، بعد أن أجرى مدرب ليفربول أرني سلوت 10 تغييرات على التشكيلة الأساسية، تمكن بليموث من التعادل ثم الفوز بهدف من ركلة جزاء سجلها ريان هاردي ليضمن لفريقه انتصارا تاريخيا. (روسيا اليوم)
 

