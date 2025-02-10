شاهد.. 4 متصدرين للبريميرليغ سقطوا فجأة في كأس إنكلترا

Throwback to 2002 at Ninian Park as a then Second Division Cardiff sensationally dumped Premiership leaders Leeds out of the FA Cup 2-1 ⚽#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/uEY20MULbW
— BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) January 5, 2024
📅The year is 2015.
🚀 Chelsea are DOMINATING English Football.
1⃣ Bradford City are in League One
Drawn together in the FA Cup 4th round.
✅ #bcafc go TO Stamford Bridge, and win 4-2.
Previous round? A REPLAY win against Millwall.
STOP RUINING THE COMPETITION @FA pic.twitter.com/R6VaGDVUSf
𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝟭 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝟬. 🤩
It was one of the greatest ever nights at the DW, #OnThisDay in 2018! 🏆💙#wafc 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/asLkl6Hqt4
Plymouth Argyle 1 v 0 Liverpool
You don't want to miss any of the action as Liverpool have been knockout of the FA Cup. pic.twitter.com/NPQyRPtVBV
