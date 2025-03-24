Advertisement

رياضة

موسوعة غينيس تكرم رونالدو بعد إنجازه التاريخي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-03-2025 | 00:00
أضاف كريستيانو رونالدو، وهو أحد أعظم أساطير كرة القدم، إنجازا جديدا إلى سجل إنجازاته المذهلة قبل مباراة البرتغال ضد الدنمارك في إياب ربع نهائي دوري الأمم الأوروبية اليوم الأحد.

وخلال فترة الإحماء قبل المباراة، تم تكريم رونالدو على أرض ملعب "إيستاديو جوزيه ألفالادي" في لشبونة بجائزة من موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية، وذلك لتحقيقه أكبر عدد من الانتصارات في تاريخ كرة القدم الدولية للرجال.
 
 
ومنذ انطلاقته الأولى مع المنتخب البرتغالي في عام 2003، شارك رونالدو في تحقيق 132 انتصارا، ليصبح بذلك اللاعب الأكثر تحقيقا للانتصارات الدولية على الإطلاق.

ولا يقتصر الأمر على هذا الرقم فقط، حيث يمتلك رونالدو العديد من الأرقام القياسية الأخرى التي تؤكد براعته، بما في ذلك تسجيل أكبر عدد من الأهداف الدولية للرجال، وأكبر عدد من المشاركات الدولية، وأول لاعب يتجاوز حاجز الـ100 هدف في دوري أبطال أوروبا.

كما يحمل لقب الشخص الأكثر متابعة على منصة "إنستغرام".

في هذه الأيام، توجد أرقام قياسية في موسوعة غينيس لكل شيء تقريبا، لذا فإن حصول رونالدو على رقم قياسي يضعه في صحبة مثيرة للاهتمام.

على سبيل المثال، انضم رونالدو إلى رام سينغ تشاوهان من الهند، الذي يمتلك أطول شارب في العالم، بطول 4.29 مترا (مشابه لطول سيارة). (روسيا اليوم)
