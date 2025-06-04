Advertisement

رياضة

بالفيديو.. احتفال بالفوز تحوّل لمأساة

Lebanon 24
04-06-2025 | 23:41
تحوّل احتفال تاريخي بفوز فريق "رويال تشالنجرز بنغالورو" بأول لقب له في الدوري الهندي الممتاز للكريكيت إلى كارثة دامية، بعد أن أدى تدافع جماهيري حاشد أمام ملعب تشيناسوامي في مدينة بنغالور، الأربعاء، إلى مقتل 11 شخصًا وإصابة 47 آخرين، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية.

وكان آلاف المشجعين قد احتشدوا في محيط الملعب للاحتفال بانتصار فريقهم، الذي حقق فوزًا ثمينًا على "بنجاب كينغز" في المباراة النهائية مساء الثلاثاء. ورافقت الحشود حافلة الفريق من الشوارع وصولاً إلى الملعب، وسط هتافات وحمل للأعلام الحمراء المميزة للنادي.
لكن لحظة الفرح سرعان ما تحولت إلى فوضى مأسوية، بعدما حاول عدد كبير من المشجعين، من دون تذاكر، اقتحام بوابات الدخول لمواكبة الاحتفالات من الداخل. وصرّحت الشرطة بأن "الضغط الهائل من الحشود عند المداخل، وعدم القدرة على السيطرة، تسببا في التدافع المفاجئ".

وأظهرت مشاهد بثّتها القنوات المحلية عشرات الأشخاص وهم يتسلقون فوق بعضهم البعض، في محاولة يائسة لتجاوز الحواجز.

وفي تصريح صحفي، قال رئيس وزراء ولاية كارناتاكا، سيدارامايا: "نشعر بحزن عميق لهذا الحادث المؤسف الذي وقع خلال لحظة احتفال طال انتظارها. عدد الجماهير فاق توقعاتنا بشكل كبير".

وأكد أن الجهات المختصة فتحت تحقيقًا عاجلاً في الحادث، وستتم مراجعة البروتوكولات الأمنية في المناسبات الرياضية الكبرى. (سكاي نيوز)


