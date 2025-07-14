Advertisement

بعد الهزيمة.. مدرب باريس سان جرمان يصفع مهاجم تشلسي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-07-2025 | 01:27
وسط صدمة الهزيمة بثلاثية نظيفة، فقد مدرب باريس سان جرمان أعصابه، بعد نهاية المباراة النهائية لبطولة كأس العالم للأندية، وأقدم على ضرب لاعب من الفريق الفائز تشلسي الإنجليزي.


وبعد انتصار تشلسي بنتيجة 3-0، على باريس سان جرمان، في مفاجأة مدوية بنهائي مونديال الأندية، فقد عدد من اللاعبين أعصابهم ودخلوا في شجار مع بعضهم البعض.
 وكانت المفاجأة عندما أقدم لويس إنريكه، مدرب باريس سان جرمان، على صفع مهاجم تشلسي، البرازيلي جواو بيدرو، على وجهه، بعد انتهاء المباراة.

لم يتبين السبب وراء غضب إنريكه، الذي دفعه للهجوم على مهاجم الخصم.

وحقق تشلسي النسخة الأولى من مونديال الأندية، بعد انتصاره بشكل مفاجئ على بطل أوروبا باريس سان جرمان بنتيجة 3-0، الأحد.
 
